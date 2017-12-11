Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Santrampur constituency- Kubersinh Dindor

Kubersinh Dindor from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Santrampur Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Santrampur in Mahisagar district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 279 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Damor Gendalbhai Motibhai won the seat with 68026 votes.

According to myneta.info, Solanki is a Post Graduate. He has stated his profession as Professor.

Solanki's assets are worth of 10 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

