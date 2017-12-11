The BJP party's candidate from the Sanand Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Kanubhai Karmshibhai Makvana.

Constituency number 40, Sanand, is currently ruled by Karamsibhai Virjibhai Patel of the INC.

In 2012, the Patel had defeated BJP's Kamabhai Gagjibhai Rathod.

In Gujarat Assembly elections 2017, the BJP has fielded Kanubhai Karmshibhai Makvana from the seat and the INC has announced Pushpaben Jorubhai Dabhi.

December 18 is the date on which the counting of votes on this seat will be held. The result will be announced on the same day.

OneIndia News