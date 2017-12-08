Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Rajkot Rural constituency- Lakhabhai Sagathiya

The BJP party's candidate from the Rajkot Rural Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Lakhabhai Sagathiya.

BJP's Lakhabhai Sagathiya and Congress party's Vashrambhai Alabhai Sagathiya are the two main contestants here in 2017 Assembly elections.

Rajkot Rural is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Rajkot district.

This seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Tribes.The constituency will have 279 polling stations.

In 2012, Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya of the BJP had got 57753 votes and had won the polls.

Sagathiya Lakhabhai Jethabhai of the Congress party had got 46287 votes, whereas Girishbhai Haribhai Parmar of Gujarat Parivartan Party had got 36446 votes.

