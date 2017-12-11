Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Morva Hadaf constituency- Vikramsinh Ramsinh Dindor

Kubersinh Dindor from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Morva Hadaf Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Morva Hadaf in Panchmahal district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 186 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Nimishabhen Manharsinh Suthar won the seat with 64840 votes.

According to myneta.info, Solanki is a Graduate. He has stated his profession as Business, Social Worker, Kheti.

Solanki's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

