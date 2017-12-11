Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Matar constituency- Kesrisinh Solanki

Kesrisinh Solanki from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Matar Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Matar in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 280 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Kesrisinh Jesangbhai Solanki won the seat with 59576 votes.

According to myneta.info, Solanki is a 10th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farming.

Solanki's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

