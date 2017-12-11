Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Mansa constituency- Amitbhai Chaudhary

Amitbhai Chaudhary from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Mansa Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Mansa is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 229 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 201488.

Amitbhai Chaudhari of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 78068 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chaudhary is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farming & Construction Business.

Chaudhary's assets are worth of 22 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

