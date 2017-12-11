Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Mandvi constituency- Virendrasinh Jadeja

Virendrasinh Jadeja is BJP candidate for Mandvi constituency. Virendrasinh Jadeja, a Kshatriya leader, in Mandavi to take on senior Congress leader and its Rajput face Shaktisinh Gohil.Mandvi assembly is Muslim- dominated constituency.

Jadeja's supporters had thronged BJP headquarters outside Gandhinagar, protesting against the party's decision to drop the Kshatriya leader. Virendrasinh Jadeja is a new face, who is from the Rajput community. Of the total 182 constituencies in the coastal state, one key constituency is Mandvi.

It is located in the Kutch constituency will have 259 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 207688. Tarachand Chheda of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 61984 votes.

Address: Darbargarh, Dist. Bhachau

Name Enrolled as Voter in: 5 Gandhidham (Gujarat) constituency

at Serial no 360 in Part no 48

Email:vbjadeja67@gmail.com

Contact Number: 9825038136

OneIndia News