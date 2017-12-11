Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Lathi constituency- Gopalbhai Vastrpara

Gopalbhai Vastrpara from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Lathi Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Lathi is a municipality city in the district of Amreli in Gujarat.

Bavkubhai Nathabhai Undhad of Congress is the sitting legislator who won 2012 Assembly election against Khokhariya Valajibhai Nanajibhai of BJP.

Now, in Assembly election 2017 Gopalbhai (Chamardi) of BJP will contest Virajibhai Thummar of Congress.

According to myneta.info, Vastrpara is a Literate. He has stated his profession as Farmer & Business.

Vastrpara's assets are worth of 55 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

