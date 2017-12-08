Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kodinar constituency- Rambhai Vadher

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The BJP party's candidate from Kodinar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Rambhai Vadher.

Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kodinar constituency- Rambhai Vadher

Kodinar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gir Somnath district. This seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

The constituency will have 228 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 195048. Jethabhai Solanki of BJP won from this seat in assembly elections held in 2012 with 63319 votes.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, bjp

Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 13:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.