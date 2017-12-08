Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Kodinar constituency- Rambhai Vadher

The BJP party's candidate from Kodinar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Rambhai Vadher.

Kodinar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gir Somnath district. This seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste.

The constituency will have 228 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 195048. Jethabhai Solanki of BJP won from this seat in assembly elections held in 2012 with 63319 votes.

OneIndia News