Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Somnath- Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad

Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad from Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting from Somnath in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Somnath is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gir Somnath district. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 218884.

Jasabhai Barad, who had won from Somnath constituency as a Congress candidate, regained this seat in the 2014 by-election after joining BJP.

According to myneta.info, Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad is a Graduate. He has stated his profession as Businessman. His assets are worth of 2 crores and he has two criminal cases reported against him as of 2012.

