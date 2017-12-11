Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Jhalod constituency- Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai

Bhuriya Maheshbhai Somjibhai from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Jhalod Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Jhalod in Dahod district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 273 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Garasiya Miteshbhai Kalabhai won the seat with 78077 votes.

According to myneta.info, Somjibhai is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farmer, Breding & Housewife.

Somjibhai's assets are worth of 94 lakhs and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News