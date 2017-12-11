Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Ider constituency- Hiteshbhai Kanodiya

Hiteshbhai Kanodiya from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Ider Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Hiteshbhai Kanodiya, son of former BJP MLA Naresh Kanodiya, from Ider constituency in Sabarkantha district. Kanodiya too had lost the previous elections from Kadi constituency.

According to myneta.info, Kanodiya is a 12th Pass He has stated his profession as actor.

Kanodiya's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 3:24 [IST]
