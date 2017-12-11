Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Fatepura constituency- Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara

Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Fatepura Hadaf Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Fatepura in Dahod district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 276 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara won the seat with 57828 votes.

According to myneta.info, Katara is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farmer and Social Sevice.

Katara's assets are worth of 78 lakhs and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News