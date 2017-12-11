Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dariapur constituency- Bharatkumar Chimanlal Barot

Bharatkumar Chimanlal Barot from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Dariapur Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Dariapur assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat.

Gyasuddin Habibuddin Shaikh of Congress is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2012 with 60,967 votes defeating Bharat Barot of BJP by 2,621 votes. While Congress' Shaikh became the MLA for the first time in 2012, Bharat Barot (BJP) served as MLA for five times - 1990, 1995, 1998, 2002 and 2007.

Bharat Barot of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Shaikh Gyasuddin Habibuddeen of Congress.

According to myneta.info, Barot is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Social Worker.

Barot's assets are worth of 2 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

