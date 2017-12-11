Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Dahegam constituency- Balrajsinh Kalyansinh Chauhan

Balrajsinh Kalyansinh Chauhan from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Dahegam Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Dahegam, an assembly constituency in Gandhinagar, is divided into 9 assembly wards. According to the 2011 census, the city has a population of 42,632, out of which 21,968 are male while 20,664 are female.

Chauhan Balrajsinh Kalyansinh of BJP will contest Assembly Election 2017 against Rathod Kaminiba Bhupendrasinh of Congress.

According to myneta.info, Chauhan is a Graduate Professional. He has stated his profession as Advocate and Notary and Farming.

Chauhan's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News