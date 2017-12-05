Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Choryasi constituency- Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s candidate from the Choryasi Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Patel Zankhana Hiteshkumar.

Jhankhnaben Patel is 39-years-old and a resident of Vesu area in Surat. Hiteshkumar holds a certificate in Home Science from P.T. Mahila College Of Arts and Home Science, Surat.

He has stated his profession as farming and political activity. According to myneta.info, Hiteshkumar's assets are worth around Rs 12.6 crores and he has no criminal cases against him.

In 2016 by election, BJP's Hitesh Patel has defeated Congress party's Dhansukhbhai Bhagwatiprasad Rajput by 45,438 votes. The BJP has been winning from the Choryasi seat since 1995.

OneIndia News