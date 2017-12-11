Gujarat elections: BJP candidate from Aanklav constituency- Hansakuvarba Raj

Hansakuvarba Raj from Bharatiya Janata Party has filed nomination papers from Aanklav Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Anklav in Anand district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 240 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Amit Chavda won the seat with 81575 votes.

According to myneta.info, Raj is a Doctorate. He has stated his profession as Service.

Raval's assets are worth of 2 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News