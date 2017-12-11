Flipkart 'New Pinch Days' Take A Sneak Peek!!

Have you missed Big Shopping Days at Flipkart last week? Then it is time for you to place upcoming 'New Pinch Days Sale' on your calendar! Now enjoy aforementioned back to back sale at Flipkart and get Christmas and New-year ready like never before! From 15th-17th Dec'17 Flipkart decided to held New Pinch Days Sale accommodating astonishing offers on the go. Now scroll below to find out quick sneak peek of this coming sale and learn how you can save more availing free deals right now!

Flipkart New Pinch Days Sneak Peek!

On Fashion: On this sale, customers can expect 50%-80% off on latest trends from top brands.

On this sale, customers can expect 50%-80% off on latest trends from top brands. On Home & Furniture: Now grab great deals on over 25 Lakh products at Flipkart and there will be minimum 40-80% off on the products.

Now grab great deals on over 25 Lakh products at Flipkart and there will be minimum 40-80% off on the products. On Beauty, Books, Sports & Toys: Now find the perfect gift for Christmas with Flipkart blockbuster deals and get up to 80% off in aforementioned category.

Now find the perfect gift for Christmas with Flipkart blockbuster deals and get up to 80% off in aforementioned category. On Electronics & Accessories: Mobile accessories, Laptops, Headphones and more are set for up to 80% off in this sale.

Mobile accessories, Laptops, Headphones and more are set for up to 80% off in this sale. On TVs & Appliances: Now get the best deals on TVs & Appliances with No Cost EMI and other exchange offers and enjoy up to 80% discount squeezing this sale.

The deal that is in the Spotlight:

Flipkart is e-showcasing Samsung On Nxt(64GB) which has a price of Rs. 17,900 at Rs. XX,900. The first two hidden digits will be expected to reveal soon before the sale take off offers to the new heights!

Bank Offer:

Customers can enjoy 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards. The minimum net-cart value to avail this offer is yet to be revealed.

What Else?

Flipkart seems to tie-up some exciting contests on this sale such as Spend to enter, shop to win and Celeb Diaries (Shop and live like a celebrity*) and Bid & Win competitions.

Save Before The Sale:

Seeking to save more and don't want to wait till the sale? It is possible now with Oneindia Coupons. Now save huge using deals, offers, and coupons that are offered for absolutely free of cost. All you have to do is to click on the appropriate offers and avail the deal with a single click. Check out the latest deals right now and save big on your online shopping experience.

OneIndia News