COUPON KA TUFAAN: FREE Rides From UBER, Book Now*

It's the sixth day of Coupon Ka Tufaan at our platform and today we bring your commute needs little more near to your pocket! Now enjoy a number of stormy deals, promo offers, free coupons and more from global transportation company Uber within few simple clicks at Oneindia Coupons. Go to Uber and book your ride on the go and check out below to find out your way of saving more for each ride right now!

Exciting Offers To Avail at on Your Daily Commute!

For Banglore Customers: Now enjoy the affordability with Uber, ride with uberPOOL at flat Rs. 49 to or from Metro stations (Selected), for trips upto 8 KM.

Now enjoy the affordability with Uber, ride with uberPOOL at flat Rs. 49 to or from Metro stations (Selected), for trips upto 8 KM. For Delhi Customers: Now shop your wedding needs without any hassle. Enter the code HIREWEDDING and get 50% off up to Rs. 150 on your first hire or HIRE XL ride.

Now shop your wedding needs without any hassle. Enter the code HIREWEDDING and get 50% off up to Rs. 150 on your first hire or HIRE XL ride. For Chennai Customers: Now the same promotion as for Banglore Metro stations (Selected) trip, applies for Chennai.

Now the same promotion as for Banglore Metro stations (Selected) trip, applies for Chennai. For Hyderabad Customers: Now try the uberMOTO at just Rs. 20 for the distance 0-3kms and Rs. 30 for 3-5kms and Rs. 40 for 5-8kms.

Now try the uberMOTO at just Rs. 20 for the distance 0-3kms and Rs. 30 for 3-5kms and Rs. 40 for 5-8kms. Other ways to save on Uber for all customers: Now use the code KWIKUBER at MobiKwik and do the recharge or bill payment worth Rs. 100 or more and get free 2 Uber rides. New Uber Users will get 2 free rides worth Rs. 75 each on redeeming the given voucher and this offer is valid till 25th Dec. T&C apply. Seeking to save more with similar offers? You can now. Check below for more.

You Can Save More:

