BookMyShow NAVRATRI SPECIALS: Attend Dandiya Night At Just Rs.250* Onwards

Special Events Happening Around Bangalore:

Mysuru Dasara 2017: Traces back to the mythical past of Mysuru with the event 'Mysuru Dasara 2017' and enjoy the Dasara festivities like never before booking your Gold Card ticket with Bookmyshow. The celebrations include a majestic procession, dance, music other than torchlight parade and number of cultural activities. Date - 21-30 Sept'2017.

Special Events Happening in Mumbai:

Meeras Navratri 2017: From 21st to 30th Sept'17 at exact 07:00 PM enjoy Meeras Navratri, a Joy of Music with artists Preeti and Pinky.

Special Events Happening in Delhi:

Aarambh - 2017 : Navratri Festival - Raas Garba & Dandiya. From 22nd - 24th Sept, get to the Sur Tal: Delhi, at precise 06:00 PM to enjoy non-stop freestyle Dandiya to your heart's content.

Special Events Happening in Kolkata:

Navratri Dhamaal by BookMyShow: Get into the 10 EVENTS, a brand new event every day at and around Kolkata and enjoy Dandiya, Durga Darshan and more.

Special Events Happening in Hyderabad:

Pujor Passport 2017 (VIP Pass) - Book your pass and go almost all the best of the Pujo pandals of Kolkata without standing or waiting in long queues at this 25th Sept'17 by getting VIP Pass for Pujor Passport 2017.

Special Events Happening in Ahmedabad:

SOI Navli Navratri 2017: This event will be live from 21st to 29th Sept at 8:30 PM at Rajpath Club: Ahmedabad. This is your best chance to experience the Ahmedabad Fest, the tickets are starting from just Rs. 400.

Special Events Happening in Pune:

Dandiya waves 2K17: At Mahalakshmi Lawns: Pune, enjoy flea market, food festival, live band performances and more with artists Hertz, HitMix on 23rd Sept'17.

