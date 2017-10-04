Amazon Great Indian Festival: Redmi 4 Upto Rs.1500 Off + Extra Rs.500 Off*

Have you done the math? About how much can you be able to save on Amazon's Great Indian Festival! Yes, Amazon India brought Great Indian Festival once again and deals are live right now and this sale will be pouring out some of the amazing discounts and Cashback offers till 8th Oct'17. Go to Amazon now and rejoice the Diwali with online shopping or you can also scroll below to find out how much you can be able to save and what offers on the table right now.

Citi Credit or Debit Card Offer:

When customers pay using CITI Bank Credit or Debit Card they can avail 10% Cashback on-site & on App up to Rs. 2,000 for a minimum order of Rs. 3,000 on the offer period. Cashback will be provided on 8th January 2018.

Amazon Pay Balance Offer:

Click and shop using Amazon Pay Balance and avail 15% additional Cashback Up to Rs. 450.

Customers can avail 20% Cashback up to 300 by joining the Prime during this offer period and adding balance more than Rs. 500 before the end of date 8th Oct'17.

Exciting Deals on Top Mobiles:

Redmi 4 (Black, 64 GB) is offered for just Rs. 9,499 (14% off, Rs. 1,500 off) with extra Rs. 500 on exchange plus No Cost EMI offer.

is offered for just Rs. 9,499 (14% off, Rs. 1,500 off) with extra Rs. 500 on exchange plus No Cost EMI offer. Samsung On5 Pro Gold is offered for Rs. 6,490 after 19% off and customers can avail up to Rs. 6,000 on an exchange.

Samsung Galaxy j7 Prime Black (16 GB) is offered for Rs. 10,590 after 37% off and it has No Cost EMI with exchange offer up to Rs. 9,000 off.

OnePlus 3T (Soft Gold, 6GB RAM + 64GB Memory) is set for Rs. 24,999 after 17% discount and it also has No Cost EMI and exchange offer up to Rs. 9,000 off.

Offers On Amazon Fashion: Top brands like Puma, Adidas, United Colours of Benetton are offering huge discounts on Fashions and customers can expect Flat 70% off on Men's & Women's clothing, Flat 60% off on Men's & Women's Shoes and more.

Other Offers: Customers can expect up to Rs. 16,000 off on TVs, 50% off on Home Appliances, Data Storage, 60% off on Keyboard, mice, Toys & Baby products, up to 40% off on Sportswear, Dumbbell sets, up to 70% off on Kitchen & Dining and more. Go to Amazon and shop the deals right now. Shop through the Amazon App to avail more than 400 App Only Deals and you can also go to 'Oneindia Coupons' for quick save through deals, discounts, free coupons and more.

OneIndia News