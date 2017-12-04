All's Well When Monday's Well: Flipkart (7th- 9th Dec) BIG SHOPPING DAYS!

India's biggest online store Flipkart will be pitching 'BIG SHOPPING DAYS' from 7th to 9th Dec'17 under the hashtag #AddToHeart and customers can expect to shop with huge discount tags on all the products on this sale. Top on that, customers can also enjoy 10% Instant Discount by paying via SBI Credit cards. Go to Flipkart, add the products in your wishlist to the cart now and you can also find below the offers that will be on the table on this sale and more about how to save more right now!

Big Shopping Days Discount Sneak Peak:

Offers on Mobiles:

On this sale, customers can expect biggest iPhone X Sale ever and Pixel 2 will be priced under unbelievable discount!

As a launching offer buyers can grab Redmi 5A at only Rs. 4999. It has 3000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 425 processor. Sales start at 7th Dec'17 12 noon.

Another smartphone launch will be Infinix Zero5 Pro and with 6GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 2x Optical Zoom, and Dual Camera, it is offered for Rs. 19,999.

Other Jaw Dropping Discounts: If you are buying Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, or iPhone, it will be a lucky day with added discounts!

Customers can also avail Buy-Back Guarantee just for Rs. 99 and with up to 50% value for your old phone and customers can save more with No Cost EMIs and exchange discount up to Rs. 18,000 on the old phone.

Offers on Electronics & Accessories: If you are buying Laptops, Speakers, Mobile Accessories on the Big Shopping Days then you can expect up to 60% discount on the products and get up to 70% off on TV & Appliances.

Discounts on Fashion: On this sale, get 50-80% off on top brand clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Offers on Home & Furniture: Now on the 25 Lakh+ products get 40-80% off and on beauty, sports, books, and Toys get up to 80% discount.

Click here to check out the latest offers and revealed price on smartphones at the Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale now!

You Can Save More:

