Singapore discovering COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus is another conspiracy theory

New Delhi, June 08: A lengthy post on the social media attributed to the Singapore Health Ministry claims that it has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy on a COVID-19 victim.

The post says that the autopsy revealed that COVID-19 is not caused by a virus but a bacterium and the disease can be cured using antibiotics.

Singapore has become the first country in the world to perform an autopsy (post-mortem) for a Covid-19 corpse. After a thorough investigation, it was. discovered that Covid-19 does not exist as a virus, but rather a bacterium that has been exposed to radiation and causes human death by coagulation in the blood. After a period of scientific discovery, doctors in Singapore explained the treatment method by saying that the disease is a global trick, "It is nothing but a coagulation inside blood vessels (blood clots) and a method of treatment. Antibiotic tablets, Anti-inflammatory and

take an anticoagulant (aspirin), the viral post reads.

This is yet another conspiracy theory doing the rounds as has been the case ever since the pandemic broke out.

The Singapore Health Ministry debunked this claim and said it has not conducted any such autopsy. "We are aware of a message circulating that Singapore has performed an autopsy on a COVID-19 patient, and alleged changes in treatment protocols. The content was attributed to the Ministry of Health, Singapore. This is NOT true.

FACTS - Singapore has not performed such an autopsy. The message states false information concerning the pathophysiology of COVID-19 infection, which is not borne out by current evidence. An earlier version of this circulating message, which mentioned Russia instead of Singapore, has also been exposed as untrue.

We urge the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm. Please visit www.moh.gov.sg for latest updates on the COVID-19 situation," the ministry clarified.

On the other hand WHO has said that autopsy should not be performed on a COVID-1 victim. Further it has issued guidelines for autopsy on COVID-19 victims. The WHO has debunked several claims that said that COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus. WHO says that COVID-19 is caused by a new coronavirus which is called SARS-CoV-2.

Fact Check Claim Singapore becomes first country to conduct autopsy on COVID-19 victim and found COVID-19 is a bacteria and not a virus Conclusion Singapore has conducted no such autopsy and its health ministry said that no protocols have changed. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 12:18 [IST]