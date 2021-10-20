YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Reports claiming Pak navy blocked Indian submarine is not credible

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Pakistan's claim on Tuesday that its navy blocked an Indian submarine from entering its waters last week was not credible as the submarine's location, as per the details that came out, was way beyond Pakistan's territorial water limits, people familiar with maritime operations said on Wednesday.

    They said Pakistan's territorial waters extends up to 12 nautical miles from its coast.

    Reports claiming Pak navy blocked Indian submarine is not credible
    Representational Image

    PTI while quoting people familiar with maritime operations stated that the location of the submarine - as per details that came out - was 150 nautical miles from Karachi port which is way beyond the limit of Pakistani waters.

    There is no official comment by the Indian Navy on the Pakistani claim.

    The Pakistan military said in a statement on Tuesday that the incident occurred on October 16 when an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy (PN) patrol aircraft.

    The Pakistani navy claimed "detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters," according to the statement.

    It said that during the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by the Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country.

    According to the statement, it is the third incident of its kind during which an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by the Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

    An incident of this nature was last reported in March 2019, the statement claimed.

    "The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," Pakistan Navy had claimed in a statement at the time.

    It claimed that another reported attempt by an Indian submarine was made in November 2016.

    (PTI)

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Pakistan Navy blocked Indian submarine from entering Pak waters

    Conclusion

    Pakistan’s claims are not credible say officials

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster submarine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X