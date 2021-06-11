Posts claiming that COVID-19 vaccines can make people 'magnetic' fake

How many vaccines is India developing apart from Covishield and Covaxin

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 11: Several posts, videos claiming that COVID19 vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media, raising doubts about the safety of the vaccines.

Recently, videos have been shared stating that the arm on the site of the COVID-19 vaccine has become magnetic have been shared on the social media.

However, the government has clarified that social media posts claiming that COVID-19 vaccines can make people magnetic are baseless.

"It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but not magnetic reaction, Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check handle tweeted.

"Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated," it further added.

Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media. #PIBFactCheck:



✅COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE



Register for #LargestVaccineDrive now and GET VACCINATED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/pqIFaq9Dyt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2021

Earlier, similar reports claiming that COVID-19 vaccines contain metals or microchips that cause magnets to attach to the arm of vaccinated people was also doing rounds.

In fact, none of the COVID-19 vaccines authorised for emergency use India, US any other countries does not contain metals or any other magnetic ingredient. The volume of a COVID-19 vaccine dose is too small to contain a device strong enough to hold a magnet.

WHO Africa said that most recently videos claiming to show magnets sticking to the skin to the point of injection have gone viral. Some people have sai that this is proof that COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips. This is a claim that has been debunked by fact-checkers since 2020.

These claims are baseless, WHO African Region also said. Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction as have been shown in the videos. The vaccines that have been manufactured do not cantina metal based ingridients. It is normal to experience to side effect like a headache, chills, fever, nausea and pain at the point of infection after getting vaccinated, WHO also said.

Fact Check Claim COVID19 vaccines can make people magnetic Conclusion COVID19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal based ingredients Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Friday, June 11, 2021, 1:32 [IST]