    Notice saying 30% exam weightage for CBSE term 1, 70% for term 2 is Fake

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 06: CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning about a fake notification being circulated on social media regarding the CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 board exam weightage in the final results.

    Notice saying 30% exam weightage for CBSE term 1, 70% for term 2 is Fake

    Here's what the fake CBSE notification states:

    The notification claims that for the final results, 30% weightage will be from term 1 exams and the remaining 70% will be from term 2 exams. However, the board has denied it.

    The fake notification also says weightage of internal assessments will remain unchanged and students who could not appear for term 1 exams due to COVID-19 or participation in Olympiads/sports events will be assessed on the basis of their performance in term 2 exams.

    The board as of now has not released any notice like this.

    This year, for the first time, the CBSE is conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. Term 1 exams were held in November-December, 2021 and results have been declared.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The board as of now has not released any notice like this

    Conclusion

    The board as of now has not released any notice like this.

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 17:00 [IST]
