    No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

    New Delhi, Apr 28: A series of tweets from an account claiming to be that of senior BJP leader, L K Advani have gone viral. The screenshots of the tweets are being shared on WhatsApp.

    No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

    Tweeting with the handle, @LK_Adwani, the tweets in Hindi closely translated into English say, " I did not oppose Modi-Shah, thinking that these children grew up in my hands, my children will make the country a world master, but today the situation of the country has made both of them such that the public is not getting breathless,

    If I had known this, I would never have handed over the country to these merchants!"

    Another tweet by the same person says, "the biggest mistake of my life is my giving importance to a ruthless Sangh like RSS, I always served the RSS, I brought forward those in politics who were faces of the Sangh, I always thought about the good of the country! But I did not know that a mistake of mine would push the country into hell!"

    Both these tweets have been re-tweeted over a 1,000 times and have got over 2,800 likes.

    This is a parody account of Lal Krishna Advani, the former Home Minister of India. Advani also does not have a Twitter handle of his own.

    The twitter account cited above is a parody. Moreover the the handle has spelt Advani wrong with a w instead of a v.

    Claim

    L K Advani regrets handing over country to Modi-Shah

    Conclusion

    The tweets are from a parody account.

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    X