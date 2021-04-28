No, L K Advani did not says he regretted handing over country to Modi-Shah

Fact check: Did Serum Institute sign a deal with Centre for all its production of COVID vaccine till May 25?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 28: A series of tweets from an account claiming to be that of senior BJP leader, L K Advani have gone viral. The screenshots of the tweets are being shared on WhatsApp.

Tweeting with the handle, @LK_Adwani, the tweets in Hindi closely translated into English say, " I did not oppose Modi-Shah, thinking that these children grew up in my hands, my children will make the country a world master, but today the situation of the country has made both of them such that the public is not getting breathless,

मेरी जिंदगी की सबसे बड़ी गलती मेरा आरएसएस जैसे निर्दयी संघ को अहमियत देना, मैनें आरएसएस की हमेशा सेवा की,मैं राजनिति में उन लोगों को आगे लेकर आया जो संघ से जुड़े चेहरे थे, मैनें देश की भलाई के बारे में सोचा हमेशा ! लेकिन मुझे नहीं पता था की मेरी एक भूल देश को नरक में धकेल देगी! — Lal Krishna Adwani (@LK_Adwani) April 25, 2021

If I had known this, I would never have handed over the country to these merchants!"

Another tweet by the same person says, "the biggest mistake of my life is my giving importance to a ruthless Sangh like RSS, I always served the RSS, I brought forward those in politics who were faces of the Sangh, I always thought about the good of the country! But I did not know that a mistake of mine would push the country into hell!"

Both these tweets have been re-tweeted over a 1,000 times and have got over 2,800 likes.

मैनें मोदी-शाह का यह सोचकर विरोध नहीं किया,की ये मेरे हाथों में पले बढ़े मेरें बच्चे देश को विश्वगुरू बनायेगें,लेकिन आज देश की हालात इन दोनों की जोड़ी नें ऐसी कर दी है की जनता को श्वाँस तक नसीब नहीं हो रही है,

मुझे ऐसा पता होता तो मैं इन व्यापारियों को कभी देश नहीं सौंपता! — Lal Krishna Adwani (@LK_Adwani) April 25, 2021

This is a parody account of Lal Krishna Advani, the former Home Minister of India. Advani also does not have a Twitter handle of his own.

The twitter account cited above is a parody. Moreover the the handle has spelt Advani wrong with a w instead of a v.

Fact Check Claim L K Advani regrets handing over country to Modi-Shah Conclusion The tweets are from a parody account. Rating False