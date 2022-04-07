Murdered over Urdu remarks: Karnataka cops Fact Check Home Minister

Ex top cop of Bengaluru to join AAP; Will Bhaskar Rao be the CM face

New Delhi, Apr 07: A video clip was posted on the social media stating that a 22 year old man from Bengaluru was murdered because he did not know Urdu.

A murder was reported in the J J Nagar police station limits when two persons Chandru (22) and a Christian had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road on Tuesday.

However the Bengaluru police have clarified that Chandru was not killed as he did not know Urdu, but the incident occurred due to road rage.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant said while returning on their bike, they collided with another bike being ridden by one Shahid. This led to a quarrel and during the fight Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh following which the assailants fled the scene.

Pant said that Chandru was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. All the accused have been arrested, the Police Commissioner also said.

However there was confusion caused when Karnataka's Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra said that he had collected information. They asked Chandru to speak in Urdu and he did not know. When he said that he did not know any other language other than Kannada, they stabbed him. He is a Dalit man and some people have been arrested in this case, he also added.

ಮುಸ್ಲಿಂ ಏರಿಯಾಗೆ ಬಂದು ಉರ್ದು ಮಾತಾಡಿಲ್ಲ ಅಂತಾ ಕೊಂದ ಕಿರಾತಕರು: ಎಂಬ ಸ್ಯೂಸ್ ಕ್ಲಿಪ್‌ ನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಸತ್ಯ ಸಂಗತಿಗಳುhttps://t.co/afkgXbE6YO — Karnataka State Police Factcheck (@kspfactcheck) April 6, 2022

The statement by the Home Minister was aired by some television channels. However the Bengaluru police fact checked the statement, following which the Home Minister issued a clarification.

Jnanendra went on say that he gave whatever information he had then. Now, I have the details of the incident and I clarify that the murder took place over the collision of two vehicles. I said something about the language and others. The police told me that nothing like that happened. Now I can confirm it was only because of the bike collision and not any other reason, the Home Minister said.

Fact Check Claim Hindu man murdered by Muslim since he did not know Urdu Conclusion Murder took place due to road rage, not because deceased didn’t know Urdu Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

Story first published: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 9:11 [IST]