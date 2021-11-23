YouTube
    Morphed image of Chhatrapati Shivaji being shared as that of Tipu Sultan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: An image of a warrior on a horseback with the sword drawn is being circulated on the social media with the claim that it is Tipu Sultan. The image was shared two days back on the birth anniversary of Tipu.

    "Remembering 'The Tiger of Mysore', #TipuSultan who fought valiantly against British colonialism, on his birth anniversary today," reads the caption.

    OneIndia has found that this claim is fake. The image is morphed and the original one is that of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

    The original image is available as a wallpaper on the internet since 2017. The poster is also available on Amazon, Flipkart and Jemiz.

    When one compares the two images it is clear that the one being shared with the claim that it is Tipu Sultan on the horse is morphed.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Image reminds us of Tipu Sultan’s valour

    Conclusion

    The viral image is originally of Chhatrapati Shivaji

    Rating

    False
    X