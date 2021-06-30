YouTube
    Misleading image of police action linked to ongoing farmers’ protest shared widely

    New Delhi, June 30: A an image of an old lady being forcibly carried by six policewomen is being shared widely. Users have accused the Chandigarh police of being anti-farmer and treating civilians who promise to protect in an inhumane way.

    "Chandigarh police are you guys even shamed to treat the civilians who promised to protect in this inhumane way, read a post with the image. It is also being claimed that this image was shot on June 26 when the protesting farmers clashed with the Chandigarh police.

    On June 26, the police had to use water cannons to disperse the the protesters after they broke through the barricades.

    A reverse search done by OneIndia found that this claim is misleading. This was an image taken in August 2015 during a protest in Punjab's Patiala. This image is in no way connected with the ongoing farmers' agitation. Hindustan Times had covered this news with the heading, Cops lathicharge farmers in Patiala. Twelve farmers and three cops were injured when the police resorted to lathicharge at Hariaua village near Patiala on Thursday. The farmers were opposing the district administration's move to take control over the panchayat land in the village, the report read.

    This makes it clear that a six year old image is being shared today and is being attributed to the ongoing farmers' protest.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Inhumane behaviour by the Chandigarh police during ongoing farmer agitation

    Conclusion

    The image shared is from August 2015 and incident took place in Patiala

    Rating

    Half True
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 8:49 [IST]
    X