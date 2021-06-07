YouTube
    Former Prasar Bharti CEO shares morphed image of PM Modi bowing before Nita Ambani

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: A storm has erupted on the social media after former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sirkcar shared a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The image shared by Sircar showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before Nita Ambani. "Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie-from their permanently-scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two way relationship, favours, transactions. Some day, history will tell us."

    Former Prasar Bharti CEO shares morphed image of PM Modi bowing before Nita Ambani

    This is however a morphed image. The original image is of the PM meeting Deepika Mondal, who runs an NGO Divya Jyoti Cultural Organisation and Welfare Society. This image has been shared before too, with a claim that the lady in the picture is Preeti Adani, the wife of industrialist Gautam Adani.

    Former Prasar Bharti CEO shares morphed image of PM Modi bowing before Nita Ambani

    Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekar took to Twitter and called out the tweet shared by Sircar. He said, "disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions."

    After being called called, Sircar went on and deleted the tweet with the morphed image.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PM Modi bows before Nita Ambani

    Conclusion

    The image is morphed. PM Modi is bowing before Deepika Mondal who runs an NGO

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 14:54 [IST]
