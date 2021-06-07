Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

False: Video of nurse pretending to administer jab against COVID-19 is not from India

Former Prasar Bharti CEO shares morphed image of PM Modi bowing before Nita Ambani

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 07: A storm has erupted on the social media after former Prasar Bharti CEO Jawhar Sirkcar shared a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The image shared by Sircar showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing before Nita Ambani. "Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie-from their permanently-scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two way relationship, favours, transactions. Some day, history will tell us."

This is however a morphed image. The original image is of the PM meeting Deepika Mondal, who runs an NGO Divya Jyoti Cultural Organisation and Welfare Society. This image has been shared before too, with a claim that the lady in the picture is Preeti Adani, the wife of industrialist Gautam Adani.

Prasar Bharti CEO, Shashi Shekar took to Twitter and called out the tweet shared by Sircar. He said, "disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions."

Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions. https://t.co/gSkmHVHSKI — Shashi S शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) June 7, 2021

After being called called, Sircar went on and deleted the tweet with the morphed image.

Fact Check Claim PM Modi bows before Nita Ambani Conclusion The image is morphed. PM Modi is bowing before Deepika Mondal who runs an NGO Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 14:54 [IST]