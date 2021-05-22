YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    False: WHO has not termed B.1.617 as Indian variant, remove such reports says govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: There are media reports referring to the new strain of COVID-19 as an Indian variant. The government has said that this information is false.

    In a release, the Union Government said that this is completely FALSE. There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organisation (WHO). WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports.

    False: WHO has not termed B.1.617 as Indian variant, remove such reports says govt

    This has already been clarified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 12th May., 2021.

    Remove contents referring to 'Indian variant’ of coronavirus: Centre asks social media firmsRemove contents referring to 'Indian variant’ of coronavirus: Centre asks social media firms

    Therefore, you are requested to remove all the content that names, refers to, or implies 'Indian variant' of corona virus from your platform immediately.

    In an earlier release, the government had said that several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an "Indian Variant". These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded.

    This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document. In fact, the word "Indian" has not been used in its report on the matter.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    The B.1.617 is an Indian variant

    Conclusion

    WHO has not associated the term Indian variant with B.1.617

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X