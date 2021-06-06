False: Video of nurse pretending to administer jab against COVID-19 is not from India

Recovered from Covid-19? Now, watch out for these signs of skin symptom

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: As vaccination drive against COVID-19 continues, a video is in circulation claiming that health workers in India are pretending to inject people with the vaccine.

Don't turn your face while getting the jab and be careful during vaccination. Just check if the medicine has been administered or not. The health workers only prick the needle and take it out. Be cautious during these difficult times, a Facebook user posted.

In the videos shared, a healthcare worker is seen inserting the needle in a woman's arm, but the syringe is not pushed to inject the vaccine.

While the users claim that this video has been shot in India, a reverse image search suggested that this incident took place in Brazil. The video was posted by CBN Goiania on February 10. The post said that the daughter of an 88 year old woman claimed that her mother was not vaccinated by a nurse.

Fake: Body of COVID-19 patient being ferried in garbage van is from Chhattisgarh, not UP

The daughter had recorded the video. Later on the nurse apologised and said that she did not realise that the syringe was not pushed. The matter is currently under investigation.

While such an incident did occur, it did not take place in India as is being claimed by the Facebook user.

Meanwhile, India crossed a significant landmark and administered more than 23 crore vaccine doses as per the 7 pm provision report on Saturday.

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from 1st May 2021.

Fact Check Claim Health care worker in India pretending to give jab against COVID-19 Conclusion The video is not from India, but Brazil Rating Half True

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 9:37 [IST]