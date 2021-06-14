YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    False: No cyber breach in NIC email system says Government

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 14: A media story on impact of data breaches in organisations such as Air India, Big Basket and Domino's has claimed that these breaches have exposed email accounts and passwords of NIC emails to the hackers, a note from the Ministry of Electronics and IT read.

    False: No cyber breach in NIC email system says Government

    In view of this it is important to clarify that firstly, there has been no cyber breach into the email system of the Government of India maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The email system is totally safe and secure, the ministry also said.

    Air India suffers massive cyber attack: Credit card details, passport info of passengers leakedAir India suffers massive cyber attack: Credit card details, passport info of passengers leaked

    Secondly, cyber security breach on external portals may not impact the users of Government Email Service, unless the Government users have registered on these portals using their Government Email Address and have used the same password as the one used in the Government Email Account.

    NIC Email system has put in place several security measures such as two factor authentication and change of password in 90 days. Further, any change of password in NIC Email requires mobile OTP and if the mobile OTP is incorrect then change of password will not be possible. Any attempt of phishing using NIC Email can be mitigated by NIC. NIC also undertakes user awareness drives from time to time and keeps updating the users about potential risks and safety protocols, the ministry also clarified.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Cyber breach reported in NIC email system

    Conclusion

    Ministry clarifies there has been no breach and systems are secure

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News  

    Read more about:

    fake news buster cyber attack

    Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X