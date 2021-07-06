Fake: The old man in this image with his feet chained is not Stan Swamy

False: NIA official part of Pulwama attack probe had not submitted dubious bills

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 06: Some media reports have claimed that an officer of the Superintendent of Police rank in the National Investigation Agency had claimed dubious bills.

The report claims that the NIA officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir had submitted bill amounting to Rs 2 lakh to the agency for reimbursement. It says that the officer had joined the NIA in June 2018 and was part of the team that investigated the Pulwama attack. He had submitted travelling and daily allowance bills multiple times in 2019 after which the said amount was credited into his bank account.

The NIA has strongly refuted these allegations. In a note, the NIA said that in some media, an article is circulating about dubious bills claimed by an SP rank officer of NIA based in J&K.

In this context, an inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found to be false and baseless. The finding of the inquiry has been submitted to MHA. During his stint with NIA, the officer has demonstrated highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Reporting of unverified facts causes dissatisfaction and demotivation amongst various ranks and has the potential to adversely impact their performance. NIA is fully committed to maintain highest level of probity amongst it work force and does not condone any misdemeanour of any rank and file, the NIA also said.

Fact Check Claim NIA official part of Pulwama probe team submitted dubious bills Conclusion NIA says it conducted an inquiry and allegation turned out to be false Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in