False: Govt has not launched beta version of ‘Namaste,’ an alternative to Zoom

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: A news portal has claimed that the government has launched a beta version of 'Namaste,' a video conferencing alternative to Zoom.

The news report further claimed that the app version of 'Say Namaste," is expected to launch for both iOS and Android users this week.

This information is incorrect. The government has not launched nor endorsed any video conferencing application.

Fake News Buster

Last week, it may be recalled that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an advisory on the safe use of the Zoom meeting platform.The advisory says that Zoom is not a safe platform. Those private individuals who would still like to use Zoom for private purposes may be following the guidelines, the MHA has also said.

