    Fake: Zelensky did not call on Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

    New Delhi, Mar 17: Several fake images and videos are doing the rounds on the social media since the outbreak of the war with Russia.

    Now a fake video of President Volodymyr Zelensky calling on Ukrainian troops to lay down arms has been doing the rounds on the social media. A still from the video appeared on the website of a Ukrainian television channel Ukrayina 24. The text of the message was also briefly broadcast on TV.

    Fake: Zelensky did not call on Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

    The channel said in the statement that its website and ticker had been hacked. The site was previously inaccessible, but it has since been restored. In the video the lips of the President moves in sync, but the head looks out of place. Moreover the voice also does not sound like his either.

    Zelensky dismissed the video as fake. He said on Instagram that he can only suggest that Russian servicemen lay down their arms and go home. The clip was most likely made using deepfake technology to modify video footage. It usually replaces one person's face with another and has realistic results.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Zelensky tells Ukrainian troops to lay down arms

    Conclusion

    Zelensky clarified the video is fake and he can suggest that Russians lay down their arms

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
    X