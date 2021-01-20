Fake: Yogi govt has not ordered closing down of Madrasas that don’t celebrate Republic Day

Fake: Drug Authority of India is not asking senior citizens their details on COVID-19 vaccine

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: A message has gone viral on the social media claiming that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath will shut down Madrasas that do not celebrate Republic Day.

Madrasas that will not unfurl the Tricolour or singh the national anthem on on January 26 will be locked. Yogi Ji of UP, Jai Shri Ram.

While such an order would have definitely made headlines, the fact is that this claim is fake. The Yogi government has since 2017 rolled out agendas for the modernisation of Madrasa education in UP. The government wants modern subjects to be incorporated in the syllabus apart from religious education.

Assam assembly approves Bill to close state-run Madrasas amid walkout by Cong, AIUDF

In this regard the government had allotted a budget of Rs 479 crore for the modernisation of the Madrasas. In 2018, the government had said that those Madrasas which fail to submit their details on the website of the State Madrasa Board would be risk at losing their recognition.

Many Madrasas have been sent advisories since 2017 to celebrate both Independence and Republic Day.

However the government has never stated that they would be closed if they do not hoist the National Flag or sing the National Anthem.

While there have been advisories to Madrasas to celebrate both Independence Day and Republic Day, there is no order that says that they would be closed down if they failed to do so.

Fact Check Claim UP govt to shut Madrasas that do not celebrate Republic Day Conclusion There is no order which says Madrasas will be shut if Republic Day isn't celebrated Rating False