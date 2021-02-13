YouTube
    Fake website offering vaccination registration blocked by Ministry of Health

    New Delhi, Feb 13: The Ministry of Health has got a website impersonating the official website claiming to offer vaccines blocked.

    The website was blocked to stop the spread of misinformation regarding India's vaccination process. The health ministry said that a case had been registered against the site and a probe is on."Please be cautious. Do not fall prey to such fraudulent websites," the ministry said on its Twitter handle.

    Fake website offering vaccination registration blocked by Ministry of Health
    Representational Image

    A website 'https://mohfw.xyz' is impersonating the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and is claiming to offer #COVID19Vaccine for ₹ 4000-6000, the ministry also said.

    The fake website replicated the official one and fraudulent link asking users to click for 'appointment for vaccination'. The website also reportedly mentioned a price between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 for the vaccine.

    The ministry has many times clarified that apart from the Aarogya Setu app and Co-Win, there is no other website or application for registration for the vaccines. Since the outbreak of the pandemic several such websites have cropped up and have spread misinformation.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Website offers registration for COVID-19 vaccine at Rs 4,000

    Conclusion

    This is a fake website and has been blocked now

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, February 13, 2021, 8:21 [IST]
