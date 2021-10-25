Fake: This is not an image of a protest in Assam against Bangladesh violence
New Delhi, Oct 25: Following the anti-Hindu violence in Bangladesh, thousands of people gathered at Barak Valley in Assam to protest. In the midst of this an image showing a massive crowd is going viral on the social media.
It was claimed that the Hindus from all over Assam assembled at the Bangladesh border. The tweet in Bengali say s that massive tension at Assam-Bangladesh border. Hindus from Barak to Guwahati have risen to protest the ongoing mass murder of Hindus in Bangladesh. Red alert issued along the India-Bangladesh border and Muslim areas near the border. Hail Lord Rama. Wake up Hindus. #SaveBangladeshiHindus," the tweet also read.
This claim is however fake. This is an image from Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's rally in Mangalore, Karnataka.It was shot in the year 2019. This image had been posted by several users on Twitter in April 2019. The image was shot while the PM was campaigning for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.
Fact Check
Claim
Tension at Assam-Bangladesh border after anti-Hindu attacks. Large crowds have gathered in protest.
Conclusion
This is an image taken in Mangalore when PM Modi was campaigning in 2019 for the Lok Sabha elections.