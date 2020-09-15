Fake: This Indian M 17 did not crash in Ladakh

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 15: A Pakistani journalist posted on his Twitter account claiming that an Indian M 17 has crashed in Ladakh.

    The journalist, Mubasher Lucman posted, " Indians please check, this is your M 17 crashed in Ladakh. We will keep you posted of any developments."

    There have been several who have posted the same image with this misleading claim. A reverse image search conducted led us to the same image which is from the year 2018.

    This is an image of IAF chopper crash in Kedarnath that took place in 2018. The incident took place on April 3 2018. News Agency ANI too had carried this year when the incident took place. The news agency carried the story with the headline, " Watch" IAF helicopter crash-lands near Kedarnath Temple.

    While tensions have been high in Ladakh, no such incident has been reported. OneIndia also checked with multiple sources, but found no such information. Hence the claim being made on the social media is misplaced.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    India’s M 17 crashes in Ladakh

    Conclusion

    The crash took place in Kedarnath in 2018

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 15, 2020, 10:30 [IST]
