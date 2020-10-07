Fake: This fake Chinese expert makes a fake claim about an IAF jet being shot down

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 07: The border tensions along the Line of Actual Control are at its peak. In the wake of both India and China set to have the military commander level an so called expert has claimed that the People's Liberation Army has shot down an Indian Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet in Tibet.

Breaking News: Our Air force has shutdown Indian fighter jet Sukhoi su-30 in Tibet was the message posted on Twitter by Zhong Xin.

Breaking News: Our Air force has shutdown Indian fighter jet Sukhoi su–30 in Tibet. — Zhong Xin 🇨🇳 (@ZhongXN) October 3, 2020

This information is not correct. The Indian government has said that no such incident has taken place. While his claims are fake, his bio too is a fake one. Xin uses the image of Wang Feng who is a professor of sociology at the University of California. Feng's bio can be found here.

The so called Chinese expert does not follow anyone in China, including the President Xi Jinping, Global Times or the foreign ministry. He claims that he is a columnist who specialises on China Pakistan. He says that he lives in China Grove TX.

A deep scrutiny of his tweets suggest that he sings more praises of Pakistan and rants against India. This person has in the past several times shared morphed images. He had in August shared a morphed image of former Indian Army Chief Dalbir Singh. However he addressed him as Rawat. General Bipin Rawat is the chief of defence staff.

