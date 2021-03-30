Fake: These large crowds are not welcoming Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: An image has gone viral on the social media claiming large crowds had turned up in Tamil Nadu to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

There are two images showing a large crowd of people gathered around a van. The images are captioned, Tamil Nadu welcomes Rahul Gandhi.

These images are misleading. The images are from an election rally of DMK chief, M K Stalin that was held on March 19 2021. On that day, Rahul Gandhi was campaigning in Assam.

A reverse image search suggested that the two images were uploaded on the official pages of the DMK on Facebook and Twitter on March 19. None of the posts shared by the DMK mention Rahul Gandhi. The DMK post has the caption, Campaigning for votes from the people of Kinathukadavu, Sulur, Pollachi and Thondamuthur constituencies. Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

