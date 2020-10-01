Fake: The woman in this image is not protesting against the Hathras incident

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 01: The tragic incident in which a 19 year old girl from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang raped has caused a huge outrage in the country. She was allegedly tortured, following which she died at a hospital.

User on the net are using various images to speak out about the incident and are questioning the safety of women. Amidst this a picture has gone viral, which shows a woman with her body covered with barbed wires and metal sheets.

The claim is that she is protesting against the BJP government because of the party's failure to protect women. The caption in Hindi, when translated says that the image is a slap in the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. The sound of the slap can also be heard across the world, the user posted. The woman has covered herself with metal sheets and wrapped barbed wires because women are not safe under the BJP, it was also said.

This image is in no way related to the protests around the Hathras incident. A reverse image search of this led us to a 2015 image that was clicked in Sri Lanka. This image was shot in Jhansi Colony and the lady in question is an artist from Colombo and she was showcasing the Osariya, which is a traditional dress in Sri Lanka. There is also a video on Youtube which shows the same woman. The link can be found here:

Fact Check Claim Women covered in barbed wire is protesting against the Hathras incident Conclusion This image was shot in Sri Lanka in 2015 Rating False