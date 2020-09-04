Fake: Taiwan has not shot down a Chinese SU-35 aircraft

New Delhi, Sep 04: The Taiwanese social media is abuzz with claims that China's Sukhoi Su-35 fighter plane was shot down by the country's air defence system.

However an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, Taiwan has refuted these reports. The ministry said that this information is false and malicious.

A report by The Jewish Press said that the plane crashed in Guangxi, an autonomous coastal region in southern China, bordering Vietnam, after intruding into the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

There are multiple videos on the social media showing a jet engulfed in thick smoke. The video is however from an unknown location.

There is absolutely no confirmation on this claim. Many users have in fact flagged the report terming it as false. Others claimed that the plane crashed due to a technical glitch.

Russia had in 2019 completed the deliveries of the Su-35 fighter planes to China under a contract that was signed in November 2015.

The ministry said that Air Force Command pointed out that it strongly condemns such malicious acts by deliberately creating and disseminating false and false information on the internet in an attempt to confuse the audience.

The headquarters will closely monitor the conditions of the sea and airspace around the Taiwan Strait and provide correct information in a timely manner to prevent the spread of false and false news.

Fact Check Claim Taiwan shot down a Chinese aircraft Conclusion Taiwan has refuted these claims Rating False