Fake: Smriti Irani did not say fuel price hikes are a masterstroke by PM Modi

Fact Check

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: The prices of fuel have been rising almost on a daily basis. Petrol and diesel are now dearer by Rs 10 in the past 16 days. Amidst this, a video of union minister, Smriti Irani has gone viral and some very surprising and shocking claims have been made.

Several users claimed that Irani lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the hike in fuel prices. In the video, Irani is heard saying that PM Modi helped the poor by increasing the prices of fuel and at the same time played a masterstroke against the rich. She goes on to say that the rich often drive cards and we have ensured the safety of the poor people's feet so that they can use their cards and drive rickshaws.

OneIndia learnt that this is a doctored video. The original is almost a year old and in that video she is criticising Rahul Gandhi.

This was originally reported by news agency ANI. In a tweet along with the vide, Irani is quoted as saying, "the spiteful & vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi which insults not only the people & voters of Amethi but seeks to create a divide between the north & south India is to be condemned by every Indian citizen,' says Union Minister Smriti Irani."

"The spiteful & vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi which insults not only the people & voters of Amethi but seeks to create a divide between the north & south India is to be condemned by every Indian citizen," says Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/A3kuQ93lDZ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

Moreover Irani is heard speaking in English and not in Hindi as per the doctored clip/ Hence it is clear that this clip is doctored and Smriti Irani did not praise PM Modi for the hike in fuel prices.

Fact Check Claim Smriti Irani calls fuel price a masterstroke by PM Modi Conclusion Some users are circulating a doctored clip. Irani had criticised Rahul Gandhi. The clip in circulation is doctored Rating False

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 8:30 [IST]