    Fake: Rafale aircraft has not crashed near Ambala Air Force Station

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 12: There is a news doing the rounds that a Rafale aircraft crashed near the Ambala Airforce Station and the pilot was martyred. It also claimed that the Rafale crashed due to a technical error.

    Specifications and performance data of Rafale fighter jets

    Fake: Rafale aircraft has not crashed near Ambala Air Force Station

    The forward was attributed to the Indian Air Force with the twitter handle IAF_MCC. The government has clarified that this is a fake forward. PIB said that the image is a morphed one. No such tweet has been posted by the IAF and no such incident has taken place.

    Fake: ICMR had not recommended use of Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

    The first fleet of Rafale jets was formally inducted into the 'Golden Arrows' squadron of the IAF at the Ambala Air Force station in presence of a galaxy of dignitaries including French Defence Minister Florence Parly, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria earlier this week.

    "The induction of Rafale jets is a big and stern message for the entire world, especially to those eyeing our sovereignty. This kind of induction is very important for the kind of atmosphere that has been created on our borders," Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said at the ceremony.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Rafale Aircraft crashed near Ambala Air Force Station

    Conclusion

    No such incident has taken place

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
