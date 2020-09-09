YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake: Old image of India-China soldiers being passed of as clashes in Ladakh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 09: Amidst the Indo-China tensions, an image of the Army has gone viral. The posts claim that soldiers are capturing a bunker in Ladakh.

    Another user posted, 'breaking news, easter Ladakh high clashes." These posts have been shared and commented upon multiple times. Although there are skirmishes at the border between India and China, the image in circulation is an old one and not that of a skirmish or clash.

    Fake: Old image of India-China soldiers being passed of as clashes in Ladakh

    While using the reverse image search, it led us to images posted by the Northern Command, Indian Army. The image which is being passed off as a scene of a clash from Ladakh is actually part of the Army's exercise in a joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relied. The post is titled, Joint Sino-Indian Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Exercise conducted by soldiers in Ladakh. This exercise was carried out in October 2016.

    This was reported by several media outlets. A PTI report of October 20 2016 said, in a first, India and China on carried out a joint army exercise in eastern Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, a move that comes amid hectic diplomatic manoeuvring between the two countries over a host of issues like Nuclear Suppliers Group and designation of Masood Azhar as a terrorist by the United Nations.

    NIA court convicts two fake currency racketeers from Bengal

    During the day long exercise on Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) a fictitious situation of earthquake striking an Indian Border village was painted. Thereafter joint teams carried out rescue operations, evacuation and rendering of medical assistance.

    This was done as a sequel to the first Joint Exercise held on February 6 in the area of Border Personnel Meeting Hut at Chushul Garrison of Eastern Ladakh, along with Chinese troops of Moldo Garrison.

    Sources said that in February, the exercise was held in the Chinese side and this time in the Indian side along the line of Actual Control.

    The Indian team for the exercise was led by Brigadier R S Raman and that of the Chinese was led by Sr Col Fan Jun.

    The exercise was a great success and has not only refined the drills to provide succour to the border population in case of natural calamity but has also increased the level of trust and cooperation between the two border guarding forces along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, the Army said in a statement in New Delhi, the report also said.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    Indian, Chinese soldiers clash at Ladakh

    Conclusion

    Old image of Indo-Chinese joint military exercise

    Rating

    False
    Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster india china

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 9, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X