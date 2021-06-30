YouTube
    Fake: No nation-wide lockdown from July 1 and PM Modi has not announced 3rd wave of COVID-19

    New Delhi, June 30: A post has gone viral stating that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has announced that a third wave of COVID-19 has hit the country. The post claims that in the wake of this announcement, arrangements are being made to lockdown the entire country.

    It also claims that the lockdown would be announced on July 1 and will remain in force until July 31. The government has clarified that no such announcement has been made by the Prime Minister. Further it was also clarified no such decision to impose a nationwide lockdown between July 1 and 31 has been taken.

    Recently a post had gone viral on Facebook stating that the third wave of COVID-19 will hit India by July 15. The post read, 'as per IIT Kanpur Model, 3rd wave can hit India from July 15 onwards. You will note their prediction about the 2nd wave was absolutely correct,' the post says along with a graph.

    The research conducted by Professors Rajesh Ranjan and Mahendra Verrma laid out three likely scenarios about the third wave based only on the assumption that India will be fully unlocked on July 15. The research also does not take into consideration the effects of the vaccination.

    Fact Check

    Claim

    PM has made no announcement of 3rd wave and nation wide lockdown is not being imposed

    Conclusion

    PM Modi declared 3rd wave of COVID-19 has hit country and lockdown would be announced from July 1

    Rating

    False
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
    X