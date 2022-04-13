Fake: No, Joe Biden did not celebrate ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ouster

Fact Check: Did lakhs turn up at Imran Khan's PTI protest at Liberty Chowk in Lahore?

Fact Check

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Apr 13: Amid former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's accusations of foreign conspiracy, a fake video of US President Joe Biden celebrating his ouster has gone viral on social media.

In the 22-second-long video, Biden and another woman can be seen watching the telecast of the election results from Pakistan's parliament after the no-confidence motion against Khan.

Soon after Biden was seen rejoicing when the no-confidence motion was passed against Khan and hugged the woman. She responded saying, "We did it. We did it, Joe."

Live from White House US President Joe Biden celebrating the defeat of PM Imran Khan and victory of Shahbaz Sharif. #عمران_تیرےجانثار_بےشمار #امپورٹڈ_گورنمنٹ_نامنظور #عمران_ہم_تمھارے_ساتھ_ہیں pic.twitter.com/KLLXvFZztY — CHEEMA SAHAB ™ (@zbcheema) April 11, 2022

When verified it was found to be a digitally altered video. In fact, Biden was watching Vice President Kamal Harris making a historic announcement and not Pakistan's parliamentary proceedings as claimed by fake posts.

Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State was involved in the 'foreign conspiracy' to topple his government.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a passionate speech in Parliament on Saturday also echoed Khan's allegations of regime change being plotted by the US in Pakistan.

He said the US national security adviser telephoned his Pakistani counterpart and "categorically asked us not to proceed with the Russia tour" of Prime Minister Khan in February.

In his first comments since ouster, Khan in a tweet said, "Pakistan became an independent state in 1947; but the freedom struggle begins again today against a foreign conspiracy of regime change.

Fact Check Claim Biden celebrated Imran Khan's ouster Conclusion No, it is a digitally morphed video. Rating False Raise your request for FACT CHECKING. Mail us at factcheck@one.in